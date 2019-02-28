'Something wonderful happened today': Transit drivers, kids connect after tragedy

Winnipeg Transit drivers delivered a message of thanks to a gymnasium full of young people with big hearts on Thursday.

Two years ago — on March 2, 2017 — the drivers were shown love through 274 notes, handwritten and drawn by students from Winnipeg's Luxton elementary school.

The creations, offering messages of support and respect for the drivers, came just weeks after one of their colleagues, Irvine Jubal Fraser, was stabbed to death while on the job.

The uplifting words and art came at a very dark and difficult time for the drivers, the transit union said at the time.

On Thursday, many drivers showed up at the school to repay the kindness, presenting a thank-you banner, cupcakes and a stack of letters addressed to the students.

Aleem Chaudhary, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said the banner is made with love and appreciation.

"It's a sign that says thank you for reaching out. Thank you for touching our lives," he told reporters following the special assembly.

Aleem Chaudhary, president of the the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said the connection with the students at Luxton School has enriched everyone. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"Something wonderful happened today. These kids brought us together. These young, young people brought this whole community, the whole city, together. As far as I'm concerned it's one of the best things I've ever seen."

Luxton teacher Robert Schulz told the students at the start of the event that it is hard to measure the impact a gesture like reaching out to someone with a kind word can make.

"The bus drivers were very pleased and humbled by your letters," he said, adding that staff and students are now feeling the same.

​"Our lesson has come full circle."

The students have, for the past couple of years, been learning about empathy and gratitude by reaching out to the community "and letting them know that we care about them."

"So when the kids found out the bus drivers were hurting, they wanted to share their feelings and let them know that we supported them … as neighbours," Schulz said.

This is an experience that should be felt by everybody. It's very, very touching and my heart is full. - Aleem Chaudhary, Amalgamated Transit Union

"From that, an amazing friendship has grown. For the bus drivers now to come to our turf, so to speak, and make us feel welcome, I'm just humbled as an educator."

The school is a short walk from Winnipeg Transit's bus garage on Main Street so "we are deeply connected," Schulz said.

The students have since learned there are bus drivers who live in the school community — they're neighbours and parents of students, and some are likely former Luxton students, he added.

Chaudhary said the connection with the students has enriched everyone.

"This is an experience that should be felt by everybody. It's very, very touching and my heart is full," he said.

"This is respectful, this is community, this is love, this is consideration. This is awesome."