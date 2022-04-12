$5 million for Winnipeg Transit security team a good start, union says, but devil is in the details

The union for Winnipeg Transit workers says the city's investment in a transit security service is a good start to tackle the issue of safety, and will hopefully encourage some riders to once again take the bus.

Making good on a campaign promise, Mayor Scott Gillingham set aside $5 million in his first budget Tuesday for a new transit security service, but details of what it will look like still need to be ironed out.

Whatever form it may take, Chris Scott, the president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, says he hopes it will prevent attacks like the one last month near the University of Manitoba.

"The unfortunate woman that was assaulted out at Chancellor station stated she won't be riding the bus anymore," Scott said. "Hopefully the announcement today … will give her the comfort of being able to come back to a safe transit system," he said

After the Jan. 19 attack, in which two women were charged, the victim said more needs to be done to support young people at risk of becoming involved in crime. Gillingham echoed those sentiments on Tuesday, saying the roots of transit violence are complex.

"I am specifically avoiding the use of the word transit security force, I won't call them that, they're a transit security team," he said, noting violent outbursts could mean someone is in need of other social supports.

Gillingham said the security team will work alongside Winnipeg police and outreach organizations like Main Street Project, Siloam Mission and St. Boniface Street Links.

"I envision them working … with any agency required to make sure that the individuals get the services they need," he said.

The head of a local grassroots transit advocacy group agrees the causes of bus violence need to be addressed.

"Transit isn't the storm. Transit is the weather vane telling us there's a problem," said Kyle Owens of Functional Transit Winnipeg.

"I think that we're seeing the results of years of cuts of services and social supports, where so many people who are so vulnerable for so long … have lost the things that were helping them function and stay in society safely."

Owens says it will be challenging to find a model that will leave all transit users comfortable riding the bus.

"As advocates for people who use transit, adding security is a complex issue. What helps some people feel safe can cause feelings of vulnerability for others," he said.

Not armed but able to detain

Although the details of the security team are yet to be decided, Gillingham did stress that the officers will not be armed.

"I don't envision [them] being armed but certainly trained in de-escalation measures, to be able to protect themselves and protect others," he said.

Chris Scott, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 says the investment in a security team is a good start to curb violence on transit. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Rather than guns, Scott said the union wants to see less-lethal options like Tasers or pepper spray used. He also wants the security team should be given the power to arrest and detain under provincial statutes.

"We're one of the last major cities that doesn't have a peace officer program … for transit," he said.

Okpomo Bovi uses transit daily, but isn't comfortable letting his children ride the bus. Although he doesn't want the security team to carry firearms, he hopes their presence will make transit safer for everyone involved.

"I'm not sure how they're going to do that, but I think it's essential that the bus drivers feel safe," he said.

"Maybe they could also do things like having random security officers … just driving around, to make [their] presence known."

Transit user Okpomo Bovi says he doesn't want the new security team to have guns, saying that could escalate a violent outburst on a bus. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Kendall Roy uses transit, but says her parents are often worried about her taking the bus late at night.

"Even having cadets … on board could be helpful, just someone to offer support if we need them because the bus drivers shouldn't be tasked with handling that kind of stuff," Roy said.

"Conflict management could be a big thing, I don't think they necessarily need to be armed, but just someone who can help de-escalate a situation that could potentially turn violent."

Fellow transit user Cathy Harapiak said stronger measures are needed.

"It should be police officers. Some of the buses are pretty bad on some of the routes, people on drugs in the morning and afternoon, belligerent people, it's not safe," she said.

"I've seen things and the bus drivers can't do anything about it. They can't even enforce the bus fares, never mind security and making sure their riders are safe."

Waiting for his bus at the Graham Avenue transit mall Tuesday afternoon, Brian Gordon suggested safety could be enhanced by improving access and possibly reducing or eliminating bus fares.

"Heck, if the City of Winnipeg decides to introduce, say, reduced or even free transit like some other cities have, you also reduce a lot of those problems, as well," Gordon said.

"More people on it, more people taking it, less confrontation with the bus drivers, with the people who can't afford it ... a little bit of safety in numbers."