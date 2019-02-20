Councillor wants city to resume responsibility for some Transit Plus routes

The city councillor for St. Vital wants public sector employees to takeover some Transit Plus routes in Winnipeg, a shift he hopes will reduce complaints about the service.

Coun. Brian Mayes said Tuesday he's heard negative feedback for years about the service, especially from Winnipeggers with disabilities who do not qualify for Transit Plus because they live 500 metres or more away from a bus stop.

However, he says, he's seen a spike in that anger recently.

"I get more calls than I used to," Mayes said. "Other councillors get more calls than they used to. I think we should be looking at bringing some of it back in-house,"

Winnipeg Transit Plus, formerly called Handi-Transit, provides door-to-door transportation for people who require a level of assistance not provided on a Winnipeg Transit bus. The service is contracted out to the private sector.

Mayes's call comes after Manitoba's ombudsman released a report in January on Transit Plus in reaction to complaints raised by the Independent Living Resource Centre (ILRC), including cumbersome rules and a lack of driver training.

The provincial watchdog recommended 19 changes to Transit Plus including, including making the service city-wide to either every resident or everyone within a kilometre of a bus stop, and simplifying the complaint process.

'Tepid response'

"The City of Winnipeg has provided a very tepid response to [the ombudsman report] and we want to see action," said Allen Mankewich, a wheelchair user and spokesperson for the ILRC. "Trying different approaches to solving these issues is definitely something we would welcome."

Continuing issues with Transit Plus include long wait times and being dropped off at destinations too early or too late, he says.

Transit Plus, formerly known as Handi-Transit, is a service entirely outsourced to private contractors. (Samuel Rancourt/CBC) "Anecdotally, through others, I heard they definitely preferred the service when it was being delivered in-house."

Winnipeg Transit began to contract out service delivery of Handi-Transit in 1988. The proportion of private contractors increased until 1997, when the entire service was outsourced to the private sector.

Mayes wants between 20 to 40 per cent of the service to transition back to City of Winnipeg staff, which he says would increase competition with the existing private sector contractors, leading to reduced costs and improved service.

"It seems like an innovative thing to do," Mayes said.

The union representing Winnipeg Transit drivers supports his idea. Amalgamated Transit Union local 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary said Tuesday the union sees it as a matter of time before public employees resume providing at least some of the Transit Plus service.

"This conversation has been going on almost a couple of years," he said.

If transit operators were given a chance to provide the service, users would see an improvement, Chaudhary says.

"Unfortunately, both sides —the handi drivers that are private right now and people that are using the service — are not happy because they're both being neglected by our city employer."

Mayor Brian Bowman declined to comment on the idea Tuesday saying he had not researched or considered the idea.