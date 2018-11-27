Bus drivers, union allege Winnipeg Transit suppresses assault reports

Bus drivers and their union accused Winnipeg Transit of suppressing reports about assaults by blaming and even disciplining operators who come forward about on-the-job abuse.

About a dozen transit drivers converged Tuesday on city hall, where council's finance committee dealt with an update of the Peggo electronic fare-collection system and a separate report about a projected transit surplus.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 wants the city to shovel a projected $8-million transit surplus into driver-safety measures, including the installation of shields promised by the city in 2017.

ATU 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary and former Winnipeg Transit driver Chantale Garand — who quit on Nov. 9 over safety and harassment issues — told the committee transit routinely under-reports the number of assaults and takes measures to blame drivers who report them.

Chaudhary said transit has logged about 70 of approximately 105 assaults committed against drivers this year.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary, flanked by drivers, said transit is suppressing assault reports. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Garand said assaults are due in part to the Peggo system, adding she herself had trouble using her card on the way to city hall on Tuesday morning.

Garand told CBC News last week she has been spat on, struck with objects and groped on the job. She said she was disciplined for getting caught on surveillance tape swearing after one incident, even though she was alone on a bus at the time.

Chaudhary confirmed Garand was disciplined for that incident and said there are many examples when transit attempts to blame drivers for assaults.

Winnipeg Transit director Greg Ewankiw said there are times when drivers don't let issues go, but denied suppressing assault reports or blaming drivers for the incidents.

Ewankiw told the committee transit has a policy in place to prevent drivers from enforcing revenue disputes.