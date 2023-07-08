Police ask for help identifying suspect in October sexual assault on Winnipeg Transit bus

Winnipeg police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they believe sexually assaulted a woman aboard a Winnipeg Transit bus last fall.

On Oct. 26, a 23-year-old woman told police she was riding a bus near Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg when a man sat down beside her at about 9:15 a.m.

Police say he touched the woman in an inappropriate sexual manner. The victim told police she didn't know the man, but recognized him from a similar incident on a bus in August 2022.

The woman was not physically harmed in either incident.

After a lengthy investigation, the Winnipeg police sex crimes unit obtained two images of a suspect, police said in a Saturday news release.

He's described as a heavyset man in his mid- to late 50s and has dark skin. He stands about six feet tall and is balding, with short black hair and a moustache. He is wearing glasses in the photos released by police.

They say his appearance may have changed since October.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his identity to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-2987 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.