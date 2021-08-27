Non-profit to give free fashion services, wardrobe for trans, non-binary clients

Coming out as non-binary midway through life, a Winnipeg resident is now navigating the challenge of living a new identity and tackling the challenge of feeling confident in new threads.

The latter is where Samuel Braemer and his new non-profit come in.

Braemer is the co-founder of Transforming Style, a volunteer-led organization providing accessible and cost-free styling and wardrobe services to LGBT community members who face socio-economic barriers.

"We're really trying to break down barriers, build confidence and create a network of support. And we're doing that one style at a time," said Braemer shortly before a virtual benefit concert and fashion show Thursday night for the non-profit, which he said more than 300 tuned into.

Braemer, who has experience working as a boutique stylist, said he and his husband Keith Tennant were inspired to create Transforming Style after seeing people transitioning struggle to get comfortable in new clothing.

He said so far he's received dozens of requests for support from people on their transitioning journey in Manitoba and is working on curating a collection for someone who recently came out as non-binary.

Braemer said the 30-year-old client had previously been dressing "quote-unquote, more feminine" and now is searching for gender-neutral and masculine clothing.

Transforming Style co-founder Samuel Braemer says there are already requests coming in for services out of province. (CBC)

'Confident in their own skin'

The idea for Transforming Style is simple — someone goes online and requests a consultation, and then volunteers, who've been collecting donated clothes, take care of the rest.

"Our ultimate goal is that the person will leave with a capsule wardrobe so that they have all the basics that they need for the season... And that's the ultimate goal, is that they leave satisfied and are comfortable and confident in their own skin," Braemer said.

Toronto stylist Becky Willis said she's seen clients who are transitioning feel insecure when they walk into her clothing store.

"It's just a fantastic feeling to see somebody coming out of the fitting room smiling and going, 'Oh, my God, I never thought that I would be able to wear this.' ... Because, you know, they might be self-conscious about what's going on with their body," said Willis, who was in Winnipeg Thursday night volunteering delivering meals to people who bought tickets to the virtual show.

Braemer said he's been overwhelmed by the support Transforming Style is getting from the community. He said his focus is on helping people in Manitoba but hopes to expand out of province to cities where Transforming Style has received requests from.

"Making someone feel confident and comfortable with what they're wearing allows them to go out into the world," he said. "And they don't even have to say anything. They can feel confident with who they are."