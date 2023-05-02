Tires slashed on multiple vehicles in Transcona over weekend, residents say

Some residents in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood are fuming after at least 20 vehicles had their tires slashed over the weekend.

Melissa Snow woke up on Saturday morning to discover two tires had been slashed on each of her family's two vehicles. And they weren't the only ones.

"We went outside and we took a look at [our neighbours' cars]. Some of them were one tire [slashed], some of them are two tires. The car on the other side of the street was all four tires," she said Tuesday.

"So between me and my neighbours, there was seven cars [damaged] on the front street. One household had three vehicles [affected]."

Snow says she plans to fix the tires on one of the vehicles, but can't afford to fix both of them.

"It definitely affects the families, because people just don't have money sitting there to fix tires," she said in an interview with CBC News.

slashed tires were a common sight in parts of Transcona on the weekend. At least 20 cars had their tires slashed, residents say, and some households had more than one vehicle affected. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Not far away, tires were slashed on eight vehicles in the parking lot of St. Michael's Villa, a 55-plus retirement home, according to resident Stephen Moroz.

Each vehicle had between one and four tires ruined.

Further north, Deidre Roth said tires were slashed on the driver's-side tires on her own car, and five others on her block were also targeted.

"I'm disappointed that they just don't get what kind of damage and heartache and troubles that people are going to have that can't afford to fix two new tires," she told CBC News.

Const. Jason Michalyshen with the Winnipeg Police Service's public information office said as of Tuesday, just one police report had been filed that matched the description of what residents told CBC, but says it may take several days for reports to come through.

"Numerous victims are likely," he said in an email, but reports might not yet have been submitted. Online reporting "is encouraged for information gathering," he said.

Kristy Rydz, the manager of communications for Manitoba Public Insurance, said data on car vandalism in the area during the past weekend isn't yet available.

She says MPI will generally provide coverage for tires when the damage is the result of a fire, theft, vandalism or collision.

Slashed tires are considered a vandalism claim, but depending on their coverage option, customers may need to pay their deductible as well as any depreciation costs, based on the extent of wear on the damaged tire.

If a vehicle's tires are damaged as the result of being slashed, customers can open a claim with MPI by calling the contact centre at 204-985-7000 or toll-free at 1-800-665-2410.

