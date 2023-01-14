1 person taken to hospital, several others displaced after Transcona apartment fire

One person is in hospital in unstable condition and several others are temporarily displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood on Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire at a three-storey apartment building on Kildare Avenue East shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release.

Fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the structure once they arrived. They tackled the blaze from inside the walk-up apartment building and declared it under control at 5:42 p.m., the release said.

Firefighters found a person in the suite where the fire originated and they were transported to hospital in unstable condition.

The remaining residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution. No other injuries have been reported.

While the fire only damaged the suite it originated in, several others received smoke and water damage and the city's emergency social services team helped residents find temporary accommodations.

No damage estimates are available, the city says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

