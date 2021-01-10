Gas leak shuts down Transcona intersection
Manitoba Hydro doing repairs on gas line hit by construction crews: spokesperson
An intersection in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood is closed to traffic after construction crews made contact with a gas line Sunday morning, causing a leak.
A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said that happened around 10:45 a.m. at Regent Avenue East and Day Street.
The intersection will stay closed for public safety as crews dig into concrete to fix the broken line, Jacob Marks said in an email.
That job is expected to take at least several hours, he said.
All the gas is venting into the air and crews haven't detected any of it moving into nearby buildings, Marks said.
No evacuations were necessary, he said.
Marks said Manitoba Hydro will post regular updates about the situation on social media.
Confirming a gas leak at the corner of Regent Ave East and Day St in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/transcona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#transcona</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a>. All gas is venting safely to atmosphere and no evacuations were necessary. Crews are working now to dig into the concrete and fix the line. No estimated time on a fix yet. <a href="https://t.co/QI6shA1ngT">https://t.co/QI6shA1ngT</a>—@manitobahydro
