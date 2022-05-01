24-year-old dead after early morning crash in Transcona, Winnipeg police say

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Winnipeg's Transcona area in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West around 2:20 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

The woman killed was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash, and had to be extracted by responders from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries, the release said.

Police tape was seen surrounding a house in the area, with tread marks in the lawn leading to the back yard. The fence was knocked down.

The driver of the other vehicle and its occupants fled the scene, though police said they have interviewed a number of people who saw the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085.

