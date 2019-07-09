Transcona residents vent frustration about crime at community meeting

Transcona residents voiced frustration — and at times anger — about crime in the area at a public meeting Monday with police, city councillors and neighbourhood watch advocates.

About 50 people gathered in the gymnasium of the Park City West Community Centre to hear about police efforts to address theft in the area, gangs, and meth use.

Jeanette Lodge, 55, says she believes crime has worsened in western Transcona, where she lives, and says despite what she heard Monday, she doesn't think police are taking it seriously enough.

"My daughter's car was broken into … I went myself, pounding door to door, warning people about the break-ins and ended up getting all her stuff back," she said.

"I'd like to see more boots on the ground instead of just getting flyovers at night [by the police helicopter.]"

According to the latest statistics, crime rates are up slightly in Transcona. As of March of 2019, property crime was up 16 per cent compared to the same period last year, while violent crime was up 5 per cent.

Residents gathered for a community meeting about crime in Transcona Monday at the Park City West Community Centre. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"Crime in Transcona certainly has a small increase, not the increase we're seeing in the rest of the city," said Insp. Chody Sutherland, the divisional commander for Winnipeg police's east district general patrol.

Some of the increase is due to more crime, she said, but some of the rise is due to the fact online reporting is now possible.

"We have more ease of reporting and so we're seeing those numbers increase," she said.

Other parts of Winnipeg are seeing higher property crime rates than Transcona. For example, in St. Boniface rates are up 58 per cent, and in Assiniboia South rates are up 72.5 per cent. Property crime across Winnipeg overall is up 25 per cent as of March of this year, while violent crime is up less than one per cent.

Coun. Shawn Nason (Transcona) organized Monday's meeting in part to get information to residents. While door-knocking during the last municipal election, he said break-ins was a key concern.

"I felt it was important to get the people together to talk to the experts," he said.

Nason wants to see a neighbourhood watch group assembled in Transcona through Manitoba Public Insurance's Communities on Patrol Program. Anyone who is interested in starting one can contact his office, he said.

"I hope a few people come forward," said Nason.

At Monday's meeting, Winnipeg police stressed the importance of reporting every incident of property crime to help divisions figure out where they need to focus resources.