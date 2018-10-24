Shawn Nason breaks through in 8-candidate race to win Transcona

Shawn Nason will be the new councillor in Winnipeg's Transcona ward, coming out the winner in a crowded eight-way race.

Nason teared up when the news came in Wednesday night, saying it's been an emotional three months of walking, talking and eating neighbourhood politics.

"It's the longest job interview one could ever have and to get the news that you got the job, it's emotional," he said.

Nason says he think it’s his experience that helped him. He’s spent the last decade working behind the scenes on political campaigns. He was also chief of staff for the provincial Minister of Families in 2016. —@AustinGrabish

Nason is special legislative assistant to Manitoba's minister of Families and minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, and previously worked for former Conservative Elmwood-Transcona MP Lawrence Toet.

Nason lives in the ward with his wife and two kids. He's also a hockey, football and basketball coach and has worked in information technology and project management.

Replaces Wyatt

The new councillor will replace longtime councillor Russ Wyatt, who announced in September he wouldn't seek another term.

Wyatt was charged with sexual assault in July, and spent months away from council undergoing addictions treatment earlier this year.

Wyatt, who was first elected in the ward in 2002, has said he's innocent and plans to defend himself in court on the sexual assault charge.

In the absence of an incumbent for the first time in 16 years, eight people ran for the Transcona seat, making it the city's most crowded council race.

The other candidates were Alex Allard, Basil Evan, Shane Geschiere, Steven Lipischak, Sandeep Sharma, Raymond Ulasy and Wally Welechenko.

Larry Thompson, who was born and raised in Transcona, said he hopes the new councillor for his ward will make safety a top priority.

Transcona has a new city councillor for the first time since 2002. (CBC)

"I know Transcona is like any other little community. We do have some crime issues here, and the more you see police, the more it's a bit of a deterrent," he said.

Thompson, a former police officer, said he was very happy with Wyatt's time as councillor. He said whenever he had an issue 311 wouldn't address, he would contact Wyatt's office directly to get action.

The area's new councillor will likely have to deal with the issue of the proposed eastern rapid transit corridor, which would connect the downtown and Transcona.

The East Transitway has been identified as the next priority for rapid transit development in the city once work is complete on Phase 2 of the Southwest Transitway, which is scheduled to be done in 2020.

Transcona, the city's easternmost ward, saw its boundaries change slightly this year — the former St. Boniface ward neighbourhoods of Dugald, Southland Park, St. Boniface Industrial Park and Symington Yards were moved into Transcona under this year's ward boundary changes.