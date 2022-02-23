Trans-Canada Highway closed from Brandon to Saskatchewan border due to poor winter driving conditions

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in western Manitoba is closed due to poor winter driving conditions.

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 is closed from the Highway 10 turnoff at Brandon, Man., to the Saskatchewan border, according to the province.

Dozens of semi-trailers have stopped along the Trans-Canada in Brandon as they wait for the highway to reopen.

Icy road conditions have also resulted in the closure of three other sections of highway in southern Manitoba.

Highway 2, from Highway 10 to Highway 342 at Cypress River, as well as Highway 10, from Highway 3 to the south junction of Highway 2, and Highway 5, from Highway 36 north to Highway 253, are all closed.

Several other highways in southwestern Manitoba are reportedly covered in snow.