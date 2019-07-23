2-hour delays, maybe longer, reported on Trans-Canada Highway, east of Manitoba-Ontario border

Delays stretching longer than two hours have slowed traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway just east of the Manitoba-Ontario border.

One driver travelling eastbound on Tuesday said he gave up because the traffic jam was unlike anything he's experienced.

Bill Redekop said his vehicle crawled just 1.5 kilometres in an hour and 40 minutes. He said culvert work was behind the delays.

"We didn't know what the holdup was. We thought it must have been a horrific accident of some kind," said Redekop, who saw no signage warning drivers of the congestion ahead.

The delays begin within 10 kilometres of the Ontario border. It is expected to last until 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Ontario 511 website said.

Once he turned around, Redekop estimated the lineup stretched seven kilometres long. He figures it would take three to four hours to cross through it.

He said a pilot vehicle has been directing traffic in both directions.

The website said the construction work would continue on Wednesday and Thursday, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Officials explain the work stretches from 3.8 km east of Rush Bay Road to less than 1.5 km west of Red Pine Ridge Road.

