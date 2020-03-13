Trans-Canada Highway closed from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie due to weather
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie Friday morning due to blowing snow and poor winter driving conditions.
Environment Canada's current forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.
It could feel like -23 C with the wind chill this morning and -14 C this afternoon.