Trans-Canada Highway closed from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie due to weather
Trans-Canada Highway closed from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie due to weather

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie Friday morning due to blowing snow and poor winter driving conditions. 
Part of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed Friday morning west of Portage la Prairie due to blow snow. (CBC)

Environment Canada's current forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C. 

It could feel like -23 C with the wind chill this morning and -14 C this afternoon.

 

