Semi-trailer burns on Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg
Highway 1 closed in both directions near intersection with Highway 26
A crash has shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg.
A semi-trailer truck rolled over around 9 a.m. Monday and caught fire, RCMP said.
The crash happened on the bridge over the Assiniboine River, just west of Highway 26.
Highway 1 at the junction with Highway 26, just south of St. François Xavier, is closed in both directions.
No information is immediately available about any injuries.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> & local fire dept on scene on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBHwy1</a> near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBHwy26?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBHwy26</a>. Semi truck rolled over and is on fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBHwy1</a> is closed in both directions. Detour in place. Please avoid the area. More info to come. <a href="https://t.co/jnCUOAPzgd">pic.twitter.com/jnCUOAPzgd</a>—@rcmpmb