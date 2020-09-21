Semi-trailer burns on Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg

A crash has shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg.

A semi-trailer truck rolled over around 9 a.m. Monday and caught fire, RCMP said.

A semi-trailer lies on its side on the TransCanada Highway bridge over the Assiniboine River on Monday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The crash happened on the bridge over the Assiniboine River, just west of Highway 26.

Highway 1 at the junction with Highway 26, just south of St. François Xavier, is closed in both directions.

No information is immediately available about any injuries.