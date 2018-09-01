Trans Canada crash near Portage la Prairie, Man., sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

A two-vehicle crash east of Portage la Prairie, Man., on the Trans Canada Saturday morning sent at least one person to hospital with serious injuries and is causing traffic delays.

Manitoba RCMP closed both lanes of traffic heading east toward Winnipeg on Highway 1 at a location about 3 ½ kilometres east of Portage la Prairie, between roads 29 West and 30 West, said spokesperson Robert Cyrenne.

A short detour is in place around the crash site using a gravel side road. The detour is expected to last for at least a few hours, Cyrenne said.

The crash was first reported to police at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday. A traffic reconstructionist is travelling to the crash site to investigate.

Police said they are still gathering details and it is possible that more than one person was taken to hospital.

Portage la Prairie is approximately 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.