Train carrying oil collides with gravel truck in western Manitoba

For the second time in days a train carrying oil through western Manitoba has been involved in an incident.

Just after 2 p.m. CT Tuesday, RCMP said a CP train carrying petroleum struck a gravel truck that was trying to cross the intersection at highways 50 and 16 near Westbourne, about 110 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

"The CP train was carrying petroleum cars at the time but no spill occurred," RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email.

The train hit the back end of the truck, causing it to tip over and spill its gravel load. No injuries were reported to RCMP.

Highway 50 was closed for several hours while crews removed the damaged truck and trailer, Manaigre added.

A CP spokesperson said the train was travelling eastbound at the time of the crash.

An investigation is underway.

The crash comes after 37 CN train cars carrying crude oil derailed Saturday near St. Lazare, about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. The investigation and cleanup effort is ongoing.

A CN train carrying potash also crashed with a semi-trailer this past Friday near Headingley at the western outskirts of Winnipeg. The train didn't derail in that case.