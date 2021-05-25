Man killed after semi tractor driven by 16-year-old hit by train: Manitoba RCMP

A man who was a passenger in a semi tractor with no trailer, which was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, died after it collided with a train in the rural municipality of Brokenhead on Monday afternoon, RCMP say.

Officers were called to the area of Provincial Road 44 East between PR 68N and PR 69N at about 4 p.m., a release issued on Tuesday says.

When RCMP arrived in the area just west of Beausejour, a 46-year-old male from the area was being extracted from the semi and was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the semi was going northbound on PR 44 E when it stopped at the railroad crossing, proceeded through the intersection and was hit by a train, the release says.

The 16-year-old, who was being trained to drive the semi at the time of the collision, has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Beausejour is about 50 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

