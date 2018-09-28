Skip to Main Content
Shaftesbury Boulevard, Elmhurst Road reopened after police investigation around stopped train

Shaftesbury Boulevard, Elmhurst Road reopened after police investigation around stopped train

Police have reopened Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road north of Wilkes Avenue.

Train had been blocking roadways Friday morning

CBC News ·
Police have reopened Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road north of Wilkes Avenue after an investigation around a stopped train closed the roadways Friday morning. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Police have reopened Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road north of Wilkes Avenue.

The roadways were closed around 10 a.m. Friday due to a police investigation around a stopped train.

In a tweet sent just after 11 a.m. police said the roadways had been reopened.

There's no word on why the train had been stopped.

An officer is seen near where a stopped train blocked Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road north of Wilkes Avenue Friday morning. (Warren Kay/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us