Shaftesbury Boulevard, Elmhurst Road reopened after police investigation around stopped train
Police have reopened Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road north of Wilkes Avenue.
Train had been blocking roadways Friday morning
The roadways were closed around 10 a.m. Friday due to a police investigation around a stopped train.
In a tweet sent just after 11 a.m. police said the roadways had been reopened.
Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road have re-opened. Thank you for your patience. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a>—@wpgpolice
There's no word on why the train had been stopped.
