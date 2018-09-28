Shaftesbury Boulevard, Elmhurst Road reopened after police investigation around stopped train

Police have reopened Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road north of Wilkes Avenue.

The roadways were closed around 10 a.m. Friday due to a police investigation around a stopped train.

In a tweet sent just after 11 a.m. police said the roadways had been reopened.

Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road have re-opened. Thank you for your patience. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> —@wpgpolice

There's no word on why the train had been stopped.

An officer is seen near where a stopped train blocked Shaftesbury Boulevard and Elmhurst Road north of Wilkes Avenue Friday morning. (Warren Kay/CBC)

