Man, 30, dies after being hit by train in southern Manitoba
A 30-year-old man was struck by a train and killed in a southern Manitoba municipality on the weekend, RCMP say.
Man from Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation pronounced dead at the scene
Mounties were called about a body on the railroad tracks in Dominion City, about 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg, around 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said in a news release on Monday.
Police and paramedics arrived and pronounced a 30-year-old man from Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the man was hit by a train overnight.
RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Railway are investigating the death.
