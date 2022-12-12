Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Man, 30, dies after being hit by train in southern Manitoba

A 30-year-old man was struck by a train and killed in a southern Manitoba municipality on the weekend, RCMP say.

Man from Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·
A 30-year-old man was hit by a train sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

A 30-year-old man was struck by a train and killed in a southern Manitoba municipality on the weekend, RCMP say.

Mounties were called about a body on the railroad tracks in Dominion City, about 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg, around 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said in a news release on Monday.

Police and paramedics arrived and pronounced a 30-year-old man from Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was hit by a train overnight.

RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Railway are investigating the death.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now