Freight train derails, blocks traffic on busy Winnipeg street

A freight train has derailed near Empress Street in Winnipeg's West End.

The train, hauling boxcars and oil tankers, remains upright but a section of the track has heaved and forced some wheels to lift off the rails.

The derailment happened along a track that runs parallel to Empress, just behind industrial businesses. The stopped train is blocking Sargent Avenue.

There is no word on how long it will take to repair and move the train.