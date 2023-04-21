Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Train derailment at Winnipeg overpass shuts down McPhillips Street

A train derailment has closed one of Winnipeg's busiest streets.

McPhillips is closed from Logan to Jarvis avenues

CBC News ·
Two red vehicles from the Winnipeg fire department are in the foreground, parked against a curb. One is a pickup truck and the other is a van. A train overpass is seen in the background.
Emergency vehicles block McPhillips Street at Jarvis Avenue. The overpass where the derailment occurred is in the background. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

A train derailment has closed one of Winnipeg's busiest streets.

McPhillips Street is closed between Logan and Jarvis avenues. The derailment happened around 8 a.m. on the McPhillips train overpass.

Several emergency crews have set up on both sides of the overpass and nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

No information has been released about the extent of the derailment or what materials are in the train cars.

A drone lifts off next to a large red truck from the fire department.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service launched a drone to get a closer look at the derailment. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

A drone was launched by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to get a closer, overhead view of the scene.

The overpass accommodates seven railway tracks that spread out into dozens of tracks on either side. The Canadian Pacific Railway marshalling yard are on the east and the Weston Shops yard are on the west.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now