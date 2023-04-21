Train derailment at Winnipeg overpass shuts down McPhillips Street
McPhillips is closed from Logan to Jarvis avenues
A train derailment has closed one of Winnipeg's busiest streets.
McPhillips Street is closed between Logan and Jarvis avenues. The derailment happened around 8 a.m. on the McPhillips train overpass.
Several emergency crews have set up on both sides of the overpass and nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.
No information has been released about the extent of the derailment or what materials are in the train cars.
A drone was launched by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to get a closer, overhead view of the scene.
The overpass accommodates seven railway tracks that spread out into dozens of tracks on either side. The Canadian Pacific Railway marshalling yard are on the east and the Weston Shops yard are on the west.
