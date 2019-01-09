Skip to Main Content
4 train cars derail in Winnipeg's CP Rail yards

Crews work on one of four freight cars that slipped off the tracks in the CP yards on Wednesday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

An investigation is underway into what caused a Wednesday morning train derailment in the CP Rail yards in central Winnipeg.

Four cars belonging to a freight train went off the tracks along Higgins Avenue, just west of Princess Street, around 9 a.m., according to spokesperson Salem Woodrow.

"CP immediately dispatched crews and resources to respond to the situation," she said. "There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns."

There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns after a train derailment in Winnipeg, CP Rail says. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

