4 train cars derail in Winnipeg's CP Rail yards
An investigation is underway into what caused a train derailment in the CP Rail yards in central Winnipeg.
An investigation is underway into what caused a Wednesday morning train derailment in the CP Rail yards in central Winnipeg.
Four cars belonging to a freight train went off the tracks along Higgins Avenue, just west of Princess Street, around 9 a.m., according to spokesperson Salem Woodrow.
"CP immediately dispatched crews and resources to respond to the situation," she said. "There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns."
