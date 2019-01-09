4 train cars derail in Winnipeg's CP Rail yards

An investigation is underway into what caused a Wednesday morning train derailment in the CP Rail yards in central Winnipeg.

Four cars belonging to a freight train went off the tracks along Higgins Avenue, just west of Princess Street, around 9 a.m., according to spokesperson Salem Woodrow.

"CP immediately dispatched crews and resources to respond to the situation," she said. "There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns."

There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns after a train derailment in Winnipeg, CP Rail says. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

