2 trapped after train carrying liquefied petroleum derails south of Thompson, Man.

There's no word on injuries after a freight train derailed in northern Manitoba Saturday night.

The derailment happened around 6:15 p.m. when a rail bridge gave out on a remote section of the Hudson Bay Rail line near Ponton, Man., according to Deputy Chief Selby Brown from the Thompson Fire Department.

Ponton is roughly 145 km southwest of Thompson, Man. and roughly 545 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Brown couldn't confirm whether anyone had been injured but did say two people were trapped in a locomotive and rescue efforts were underway to free the employees as of 9:30 p.m.

The train had three locomotive engine cars and 27 cars carrying liquefied petroleum at the time of the derailment and a HAZMAT crew was sent from Thompson along with rescue equipment.

Brown said the first seven cars went off the track, and through early reports he said it doesn't appear any of the cars were leaking their load.

Brown said the train had been going over a creek bed or bog when it derailed.

He said multiple agencies including RCMP, the Snow Lake Fire Department and the Northern Health Authority were helping efforts at the scene late Saturday.

More from CBC Manitoba: