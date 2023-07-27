Train derailment east of Thompson, Man., causes freight and passenger service disruption

A train derailment east of Thompson, Man., earlier this week is affecting freight and passenger service out of the northern city.

On Tuesday afternoon, several train cars derailed at the Mile 5 marker, said a Wednesday Facebook post by Arctic Gateway Group, which owns the Hudson Bay Railway.

Mile 5 is between Pikwitonei and Thicket Portage, RCMP said in an email on Wednesday.

There were no injuries, but crews were assessing the situation because some of the cars were carrying dangerous goods, the company said.

RCMP believe the train was carrying fuel, diesel and propane, and Environment Canada was notified about the derailment.

Arctic Gateway said in a Facebook post on Thursday that freight and passenger rail service to and from Thompson is affected by the derailment, although the main rail line between Winnipeg and Churchill is not impacted.

The company said it's working on cleaning up the spilled dangerous goods and repairing the damage, and a timeline on the repairs will be provided in the coming days.

Passengers travelling north of Thompson will be able to take a VIA Rail train to Churchill or other northern communities from a different stop along the main line, Arctic Gateway said.

Others may be able to take a bus between Thompson and Wabowden on Friday, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Arctic Gateway is working with another transport company to ensure perishable goods are stored safely until Friday, when they'll be delivered by plane to northern communities.

The company said in its Facebook post that it acknowledges the disruption the derailment has caused to passengers and communities.

It says it's working to manage the incident as quickly and safely as possible.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the derailment and is investigating, RCMP said.