Passenger train from Winnipeg derails in eastern Saskatchewan
A Via Rail train travelling from Winnipeg derailed early this morning in eastern Saskatchewan.
Preliminary reports indicate 16 passengers and five crew members were on the train when it derailed 37 kilometres north of Hudson Bay, Sask., at 3:05 a.m. CT.
The crash occurred along the CN Turnberry line.
The Transportation Safety of Board says there are no reports of serious injuries.
Via Rail says emergency crews are on site and an evacuation is underway.
