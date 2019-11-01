Train derails on Lagimodiere overpass

Winnipeg police are warning people to stay away from the Lagimodiere Boulveard and Dawson Road N. area after a train derailment.

"[The train cars] look somewhat precarious, according to the initial reports," Const. Rob Carver just shortly after noon Friday.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 12 p.m.

CN Rail told CBC News in a statement that 12 empty grain cars went off the tracks.

"There are no dangerous goods, fires or injuries involved at this time," it said in a statement.

Winnipeg police are helping CN Rail police to reroute traffic as a precaution.

Northbound traffic on Lagimodiere was closed early Friday afternoon between Maginot Street and Dawson Road N.

Southbound traffic is being allowed to pass through, but there are delays, the city said in a tweet.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: LAGIMODIERE & DAWSON CLOSURE.<br>Southbound traffic is being allowed to pass through.<br>Delays remain for both directions.<br>Use alternate routes.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/qCb5YkJmna">pic.twitter.com/qCb5YkJmna</a> —@WinnipegTMC

The cause of the incident is under investigation, CN said.