Train derails on Lagimodiere overpass
Manitoba

Winnipeg police are on the scene of a train derailment near Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dawson Road N.

CN Rail says 12 empty train cars are off the tracks; northbound lanes closed at Maginot

Rachel Bergen · CBC News ·
CN Rail says about 12 train cars derailed on the Lagimodiere Boulevard train overpass near Dawson Road N. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Winnipeg police are warning people to stay away from the Lagimodiere Boulveard and Dawson Road N. area after a train derailment.

"[The train cars] look somewhat precarious, according to the initial reports," Const. Rob Carver just shortly after noon Friday.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 12 p.m.

CN Rail told CBC News in a statement that 12 empty grain cars went off the tracks.

"There are no dangerous goods, fires or injuries involved at this time," it said in a statement.

Winnipeg police are helping CN Rail police to reroute traffic as a precaution.

Northbound traffic on Lagimodiere was closed early Friday afternoon between Maginot Street and Dawson Road N.

Southbound traffic is being allowed to pass through, but there are delays, the city said in a tweet.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, CN said.

