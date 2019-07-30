Train with vegetable oil derails near La Salle, Man., no injuries reported

A train carrying vegetable oil tipped south of La Salle, Man. on Tuesday afternoon, Canadian Pacific Railway said Tuesday.

In an email, the company said no dangerous goods were spilled when the train derailed around 2:45 p.m. They currently have crews assessing the site, about two kilometres south of La Salle along Provincial Road 330.

The RCMP was told that a rail bridge collapsed and three or four cars ran off the track. No injuries have been reported.

A section of Highway 330, between Road 42N and 46N, have been closed for several hours.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, CP said.