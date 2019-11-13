Broken wheel led to derailment of 23 freight train cars near Rennie, Man.

A cracked wheel caused the derailment of 23 cars of a freight train in eastern Manitoba last year, the Transportation Safety Board has found.

Eight of the derailed cars, destined for Winnipeg, were transporting dangerous goods, says the report, released on Wednesday.

There were no injuries and no leaks.

Two of the cars that overturned spilled bags of nickel sulphides onto the railway right-of-way beside the tracks. However, the bags remained sealed and nothing was released from them.

The derailment happened on Jan. 6, 2018, near Rennie, Man., as the CN train was moving at about 80 km/h, the TSB report says.

Eight train cars derailed near Rennie, Man. (Submitted by Transportation Safety Board)

A minor fracture went undetected during automated wayside inspections and a number of inspections at terminals during the train's trip from Vaughan, Ont. The fracture expanded in opposite directions until parts of the wheel broke away, the report says.

The TSB said the crash highlights the need for improved identification of small cracks in wheels and the importance of removing them from service before they become much larger and dangerous.

A diagram shows the location of derailed cars after the crash. (Submitted by the Transportation Safety Board)