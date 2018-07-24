Train derailment near Emerson caused by rail failure, Transportation Safety Board says

A train derailment that happened near Emerson last August was caused by a welding failure in the tracks underneath it, the Transportation Safety Board says.

On Aug. 11, 2017, about 20 train cars full of corn jumped the tracks around 12:45 p.m. near Dominion City, Man., about 15 kilometres north of Emerson.

No injuries were reported, but the incident did result in a big cleanup job due to "plenty of spilled corn," RCMP said at the time.

The Transportation Safety Board investigation found the train derailed when a thermite weld, which joins two pieces of rail, failed under the train.

"The thermite weld fracture displayed 'finning,' which occurred when molten metal leaked from the casting mould and did not fully fuse with the rail," a news release from the board says.

The weld was done in 2008.

Canadian Pacific Railway completed a rail replacement on the Emerson subdivision, installing about 1.5 kilometres of rail, following the accident, the release said.

Dominion City is about 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg.