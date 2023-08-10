Train derailment damages Brandon's Daly Overpass Thursday morning

Brandon's Daly Overpass is closed to traffic Thursday morning as the result of a train derailment.

Three Canadian Pacific Railway cars left the track and at least one hit a concrete barrier of the Daly Overpass sometime before 1:45 a.m., Brandon police said in a news release.

The rail cars were not carrying any hazardous goods, but overpass was visibly damaged as a result, the news release says.

Police have closed Highway 10 on both sides of the Daly overpass as crews investigate whether the structure's safety has been compromised.

Detours are available via 1st St, 26th St or 34th St for northbound and southbound access.