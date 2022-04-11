Train derailment closes Highway 210 southeast of La Broquerie, Man.
Highway 210 has closed after a train derailed in Marchand, Man., southeast of La Broquerie, Sunday night.
Derailment happened in Marchand, Man.,
A train derailment closed a southeastern Manitoba highway on Sunday night.
Highway 210 was closed at Dobson Avenue after a derailment in Marchand, Man., southeast of La Broquerie, according to a news release from the province at about 9 p.m.
No further details have been provided.
Marchand is about 80 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg near La Broquerie.