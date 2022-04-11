Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Train derailment closes Highway 210 southeast of La Broquerie, Man.

Highway 210 has closed after a train derailed in Marchand, Man., southeast of La Broquerie, Sunday night.

Derailment happened in Marchand, Man.,

CBC News ·
Highway 210 has closed after a train derailed in Marchand, Man., Sunday night. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A train derailment closed a southeastern Manitoba highway on Sunday night.

Highway 210 was closed at Dobson Avenue after a derailment in Marchand, Man., southeast of La Broquerie, according to a news release from the province at about 9 p.m.

No further details have been provided.

Marchand is about 80 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg near La Broquerie.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now