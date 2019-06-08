CN Rail investigating derailment near Portage la Prairie
Investigators from CN Rail are looking into what caused one of its trains to derail just outside Portage la Prairie Friday.
In all, 23 cars went off the track and toppled onto their sides, just west of the city shortly after 7 p.m.
A spokesperson from CN says there were no leaks, fires or spills in the derailment, and no injuries were reported.
Portage RCMP say they were called to the scene with reports that Friday's storm may have played a role in the derailment.
CN has not confirmed whether the weather was a factor in the derailment.
A nearby rail crossing initially blocked by the derailment has since reopened and CN says trains were back running on the rail line by 3 a.m.
