Driver killed after SUV hits train in southern Manitoba: RCMP
One person is dead after driving an SUV through a crossing arm and hitting a train in southern Manitoba on Friday night, RCMP say.
Mounties responded to the crash on Highway 34 near Road 66 N, roughly 40 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie, Man., at 8:50 p.m.
Investigators determined the person in the SUV was driving south on the highway when they hit the train, which was going east, RCMP said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The CN Police Service and the chief medical examiner's office are investigating, with help from Portage la Prairie RCMP and an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist, the release said.
