Train crashes into semi near Headingley, Man.

The driver of a semi-trailer truck got out safely before it was hit by a train on a railway crossing near Headingley, Man., around 3 a.m. Friday, police say.

The semi got stuck in drifts of snow and ice covering railway tracks at the top of a hill, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said.

The semi had just turned north onto Highway 334 off of westbound Wilkes Avenue, which runs alongside the railway tracks just west of Winnipeg.

The driver called police and got out of his truck.

Although CN Rail was notified, the train did not have enough time to stop. It did slow down before crashing into the semi, Courchaine said.

The semi-trailer was empty at the time of the crash and the train, which was carrying potash, did not derail, police said.

Courchaine said there were no injuries and CN police attended the scene shortly after the crash.

More from CBC Manitoba: