Man killed in crash between vehicle and train in southeastern Manitoba

A 42-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with a train along a rural stretch of road in southeastern Manitoba.

Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Road 33 N. and Twin River Road, just southeast of the town of La Broquerie.

The vehicle was heading east on Road 33 and collided with a northbound train at a level crossing, RCMP said.

The man, from the town of Richer, Man., was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

Slippery conditions are believed to be a factor, RCMP said.

