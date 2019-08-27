2 dead after collision with train in Headingley

Two people died after a collision involving a pickup truck and a freight train in Headingley, Man. on Monday.

The 75-year-old man driving the truck and a 65-year-old woman passenger died at the scene, RCMP said. The crash took place on Roblin Boulevard between Alboro Street and Highway 334 around 4:30 p.m. The truck was heading east on Roblin at the time it collided with the train, which pushed it onto a nearby bridge.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene but later told to stand down.

RCMP and emergency crews were on scene for several hours and asked the public to avoid the area. The area was closed until about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.