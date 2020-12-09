2 vehicles in 2 hours collide with same train in southern Manitoba

The 53-year-old man who was in this vehicle, which rolled several times after a collision with a train, was treated and released from hospital the same day. (RCMP)

A freight train rolling through southern Manitoba on Tuesday was involved in crashes with two vehicles in separate incidents two hours apart.

A 53-year-old man escaped serious injuries when his vehicle rolled several times in the first crash, which happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at an uncontrolled intersection just south of Highway 14 east of Winkler.

He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released later in the day. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Almost exactly two hours later, a 19-year-old woman stopped her vehicle at a stop sign near a train crossing but then started going again just as the train was approaching, police said.

Her vehicle was pushed into the ditch but she was not injured. She was looked over by paramedics at the scene — on Road 23 W., west of Winkler — and released.

The crashes prompted RCMP to urge people to be careful at train crossings.

"Many railroad tracks in Manitoba go through rural areas and cross roads at uncontrolled intersections," said Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

"Drivers must be cautious and aware of their surroundings. When a train is coming, vehicles should stop at least 4.5 metres away from the rails and wait until the train is completely clear before proceeding. Please be vigilant and drive safe."

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and RCMP, along with Canadian Pacific Railway police, continue to investigate.