Train carrying potash derails southeast of Winnipeg, near Deacon's Corner

CN crews are on site investigating the cause of a train derailment near Springfield, Man.

A CN train derailed 26 fertilizer cars in various positions, causing a minor fire which has since been extinguished, according to a spokesperson for the Canadian National Railway.



The cars were carrying potash.

A small grass fire was started as a result of friction from the derailment, according to the acting chief of the Springfield Fire Department.



"Fire was put out and the scene was turned over to CN, and that's about all we know about it at this point," said Garth Cook. He said two departments from the municipality of Springfield responded and were on scene for about 90 minutes.

There were no reports of injuries or dangerous goods involved, the company said.

"CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thank the first responders present at the scene," wrote the spokesperson, in a statement.

Traffic in the area was slowed late Thursday afternoon as crews worked in the area.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said late Thursday evening that it will attend the scene and investigate.