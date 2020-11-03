Community members find body of man who fell from train bridge in Pinaymootang First Nation

The search for a father of two who was presumed dead after falling into the Fairford River has come to an end.

Pinaymootang First Nation community members located the body of Dana Letandre, 32, on Monday, RCMP say.

RCMP received reports on the evening of Oct. 25 that Letandre had fallen off a train bridge over the river while walking across with his younger sister. He was presumed dead.

Family members told CBC News late last week that Letandre's 12-year-old sister witnessed the fall and rushed to the nearest home for help.

Volunteers joined local firefighters and family members in searching the river and shoreline but were unable to recover Letandre's body. The search continued for days before he was found dead on Monday.

"What has happened here is that this whole situation, this tragedy, has brought the community together in a good way," Letandre's father, John Letandre, told CBC News last week.

He said his son had two children of his own and recently celebrated his daughter's third birthday.

Freedom Letandre and her brother Dana Letandre were walking across the train bridge in Pinaymootang on Sunday when he slipped and fell into the river. (Submitted by John Letandre)

Known locally as the "black bridge," the structure runs over the Fairford River. It was built by Canadian National Railway over a century ago to serve nearby mines and is no longer in use by the company.

A 22-year-old man also died two years ago after falling from the bridge.

Pinaymootang First Nation is located about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.