Grant program doles out nearly $900K for Manitoba trails

Dozens of trails across Manitoba are getting a financial boost following the first round of applications for this year's Trails Manitoba grant program.

A total of 35 trails projects throughout the province — including 17 new trail systems and upgrades for existing ones — have been given a combined nearly $900,000 in funding through the program, the province said in a Friday news release.

The money comes from the province's trails improvement endowment fund and a trails improvement fund for rural parts of the province, which are managed by the Winnipeg Foundation.

That funding is part of an overall $10 million in provincial spending on trails over the past year in partnership with the Winnipeg Foundation and Trails Manitoba — a non-profit organization that works to promote the development and use of recreational trails in the province.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said more than 88 applications were received for the first round of funding for trails, which saw increased use during the pandemic.

"Accessing trails and pathways in a safe manner while maintaining proper physical distancing has become a respite during these unprecedented times," Guillemard said at a news conference at Beaudry Provincial Park on Friday morning.

"Trails will play an important role in social recovery and community rebuilding following this pandemic."

Trails Manitoba president Erik Dickson echoed that sentiment.

"In the past year and a half, as COVID-19 has forced people to explore locally, we've really seen how important trails are for our mental and physical health," Dickson said.

"I look forward to seeing everyone out on the trail."

A full list of the projects that got funding is available on the Trails Manitoba website .

The trail projects announced Friday are all outside of Winnipeg. Projects that will be funded within the city will be announced at a later date, the province says.

Application intake for next year's program is set to open in November.