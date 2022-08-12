Manitoba trails get $970K boost for maintenance, enhancements

More than two dozen trails across Manitoba are getting a financial boost this year through a provincial grant program.

Nearly $970,000 is being doled out to the 30 recreational trail projects approved under the Trails Manitoba grant program this year, says Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton.

"The last few years have shown us how important trails are to Manitobans and how much they contribute to people's health, happiness and well-being," Wharton said at a Friday news conference.

Projects in Steinbach, Ste. Agathe, Ashern, Dauphin, Swan River and Winnipeg are among those getting funding.

Trails Manitoba — a non-profit organization that works to promote the development and use of recreational trails in the province — got almost 70 applications for grants this year from volunteer trail groups, municipalities and Indigenous communities, president Erik Dickson said.

He also acknowledged the work that goes into caring for trails across the province.

"Many trails in Manitoba are built and or maintained through the hard work of volunteers, and I'd like to thank them for their efforts," he said.

The next round of grant application intake is scheduled for this fall, Dickson said.

The money for the program, which gave out its first grants last year , comes from a provincial endowment fund with the Winnipeg Foundation.

This year, the grants are going toward trail maintenance, enhancements and amenities for existing trails, the government said in a news release.

Some of this year's recipients include:

$75,000 for Valley Life Recreation and the Squirrel Hills Trail Park near Minnedosa.

$50,000 for navigation enhancements and signs at Assiniboine Forest in Winnipeg.

$33,450 for Lake Manitoba First Nation and the Zaagaate Trail and Pollinator Meadow.

$30,000 for Ste Agathe Community Development Inc. and the Ste. Agathe Baudry Trails Project.

$10,000 for the Souris Parks Board and the Victoria Park trail extension and stairs.

$3,934 for the Town of Beausejour and trail enhancement and maintenance at Chryplywy Park.

The Charleswood Rotary Club is leading the Assiniboine Forest project, Wharton said.

Jack Wilson, vice-president of the rotary club, said the organization has been a steward of the forest for over 30 years. It now has over 18 kilometres of officially maintained trails.

The rotary club started a long-range planning study in 2017 that identified a need to make the trails more accessible, install better wayfinding signs, protect the existing flora and fauna, and introduce ways to help people to learn about what the area was like before settlers arrived, Wilson said.

"This grant will certainly assist us in moving forward in upgrading the wayfinding signage and enhancing trails in Assiniboine Forest," he said.

By 2025, $5 million is expected to be spent on trail projects across Manitoba, the province's news release said. Another $5 million will generate revenue in a long-term fund for trail creation, maintenance and enhancement.