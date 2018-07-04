Camping season 'cut a little bit short' for Emerson couple after severe storm topples tree onto trailer

A family in Emerson, Man., got a front row seat to Wednesday's wild weather, at the expense of their RV and summer plans.

Lisa Rodewald said when she got up at 3 a.m., the night was quiet and the skies were calm.

"Shortly after, at 4:00, we heard a big boom of thunder that woke both me and my husband. The wind howling like crazy, there was thunder and lightning," she said.

"My husband looked outside and was like, 'Holy S---!'"

Wind whipped the nearly 10-metre maple tree in the Rodewalds' front yard down onto the RV in their driveway, lifting the camper into the air.

"Our camping season is going to be cut a little bit short," said Lisa Rodewald.

The Rodewalds' trailer is covered by insurance, but they don't expect to have a replacement in time for them to enjoy it this summer. (Lisa Rodewald)

A brief, but powerful, storm drenched much of southern Manitoba early Wednesday morning.

Rainfall amounts in Winnipeg ranged from nine to 16 millimetres, while the heaviest downpours were near Brandon and north toward Riding Mountain National Park. Totals in that region ranged from 25 to 40 millimetres.

In Emerson — about 100 kilometres south of Winnipeg, near the U.S. border — when the Rodewalds surveyed the damage after the storm, they found out there were holes in the roof of the RV from where it was punctured by the tree and sections that are caved in, along with other damage to the exterior of the camper.

They had the trailer towed away and have filed a claim with Manitoba Public Insurance.

"There's trees and stuff down all over town," she said.

The storms that rolled through Winnipeg and southern Manitoba Wednesday were enough to satisfy the threshold for a severe thunderstorm, said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

That includes wind gusts of 90 km/h or higher, hail of two centimetres in diameter or larger, a rain rate of 50 millimetres per hour, or if a tornado comes out of a storm.

"Winds in these storms today were from 90-110 kilometres per hour," said Sauder.

Lisa Rodewald woke up Wednesday to a crash of thunder and howling winds.

He's looked at the photos of shredded trees, toppled trailers and storm damage, but said he didn't see evidence of rotating winds, indicative of a tornado.

"What people sometimes miss is that straight line winds in a regular thunderstorm, just the outflow from the thunderstorm, can be very, very, very strong — as strong as an F1 tornado," he said.

"It just means the trees were blown down in all the same direction instead of the rotating winds."

Sauder said Environment Canada will look at damage in areas the storm passed through to see if it was a rotating wind or not.

It makes no difference to the Rodewalds, who had a trip planned to Portage la Prairie later this month to see the air show.

"It really sucks — it kind of wrecked our summer now. We like to do a lot of camping. We'll hopefully eventually get a new trailer," said Lisa Rodewald.

Although the severe thunderstorm watch issued earlier for southern Manitoba are over for now, Sauder said there will likely be more wild weather this summer, though peak times are June and early July.

Conditions are ripe for more storms, he said: moist, hot temperatures only need a trigger like a hot or cold front.

"We certainly have a lot of that moisture around in the atmosphere."