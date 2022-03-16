Police arrest 5 Winnipeg men in string of southern Manitoba trailer thefts

Police have arrested five men from Winnipeg accused in a string of trailer thefts from southern Manitoba that happened over the course of a year and a half.

Five men ranging in age from 18 to 42 were charged with a variety of offences including numerous charges each of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and fraud, according to a news release from Steinbach RCMP on Wednesday.

Investigators say the thefts happened between March 2020 and September 2021 in Steinbach, Stonewall, and the rural municipalities of Springfield, Rosser and West St. Paul.

The men allegedly stole the trailers, then sold them on popular online buy and sell websites, RCMP said. Over the course of the investigation, police recovered a dozen stolen trailers.

The five men were arrested on Feb. 3 of this year, charged and then released, RCMP said. They are scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

