Trailer breaks down while hauling transformer, blocking traffic in south Winnipeg

A trailer hauling a large transformer broke down in south Winnipeg, leaving traffic blocked along a busy street through morning rush hour on Monday.

Police say it will take some time to repair the trailer, which is stuck on Clarence Avenue between Donnelly and Hudson streets, just west of Pembina Highway in the Fort Garry neighbourhood.

An officer at the scene said the piece of equipment was being transported out of the city and because it's so tall it has to go along Clarence because there are no overpasses or underpasses to negotiate.

The trailer snapped and the part needed for the repair is coming from Morris, Man.

More news from CBC Manitoba: