Brandon police seize estimated $250K worth of meth, heroin following traffic stop
Manitoba

Police say they seized $100,000 worth of methamphetamine and $150,000 worth of heroin mixed with fentanyl following a Wednesday traffic stop.

CBC News ·
Police believe one of the bags contains about $100,000 worth of crystal meth, while the second about $150,000 of heroin mixed with fentanyl. Cash was also seized. (Brandon Police Service)

Brandon police arrested a man and seized an estimated $250,000 worth of illicit drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Police in the southwestern Manitoba city say officers stopped the man's vehicle at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. After an investigation, they searched the vehicle and seized two large bags containing illicit drugs.

The first bag tested positive for crystal methamphetamine, police said, estimating the street value at $100,000. 

Police believe the contents of the second bag to be heroin mixed with fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $150,000.

The man was also found in possession of $2,610 dollars in cash, which police said was also seized. 

A 37-year-old man from Alberta was taken into police custody was expected to appear in Brandon provincial court on Thursday. 

