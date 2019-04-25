Brandon police seize estimated $250K worth of meth, heroin following traffic stop

Brandon police arrested a man and seized an estimated $250,000 worth of illicit drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Police in the southwestern Manitoba city say officers stopped the man's vehicle at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. After an investigation, they searched the vehicle and seized two large bags containing illicit drugs.

The first bag tested positive for crystal methamphetamine, police said, estimating the street value at $100,000.

Police believe the contents of the second bag to be heroin mixed with fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $150,000.

The man was also found in possession of $2,610 dollars in cash, which police said was also seized.

A 37-year-old man from Alberta was taken into police custody was expected to appear in Brandon provincial court on Thursday.

