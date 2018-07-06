Skip to Main Content
Slow commute expected after crash on Lagimodiere and Dugald

Slow commute expected after crash on Lagimodiere and Dugald

Traffic is expected to move slowly through the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road in Winnipeg's East End Friday morning after a crash took out a light standard.
CBC News ·
Officials are directing traffic after a light standard was knocked out at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road in Winnipeg's East End Friday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Traffic is expected to move slowly through the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road in Winnipeg's East End Friday morning after a crash took out a light standard.

Winnipeg police say the collision was minor, but traffic lights are flashing red in all directions.

Drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop. 

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us