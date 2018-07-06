Slow commute expected after crash on Lagimodiere and Dugald
Traffic is expected to move slowly through the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road in Winnipeg's East End Friday morning after a crash took out a light standard.
Winnipeg police say the collision was minor, but traffic lights are flashing red in all directions.
Drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
