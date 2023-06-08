Manitoba waives fees to recover traditional Indigenous names changed by residential school system

Manitoba is inviting Indigenous residential, day school and Sixties Scoop survivors to reclaim their traditional names.

The government's Vital Statistics branch is waiving the fees associated with legal name changes and will work with Indigenous-led organizations to develop a simplified and trauma-informed application process, a news release from the province said.

Helping to reconnect residential school survivors and their families with their traditional names is an important step in moving reconciliation forward, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke said in the news release.

Many Indigenous people were stripped of birth names that reflected their cultural roots and given European names as part of Canada's assimilation efforts.

Manitoba has made the change in response to call to action No. 17 from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The call to action sought a five-year suspension of the fees, but Manitoba's will be indefinite, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma said in the release.

The change allows a wider range of traditional characters from various cultures and languages.

The move comes two years after the federal government made changes so Indigenous people can apply to reclaim their traditional names on passports and other government ID.

It also follows a move in March by the province to share records, including death records of Indigenous children who attended residential schools in Manitoba, with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.