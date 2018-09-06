Trucks catch fire in midday blaze at Winnipeg dealership

A number of tractor-trailers went up in flames in a Thursday afternoon fire at a truck dealership in northwest Winnipeg.

The vehicles caught fire in a truck compound on Route 90, south of Inkster Boulevard, around 12:30 p.m., said Erin Madden, communications officer with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The blaze, which sent plumes of black smoke into the air, probably looked worse than it was, Madden said.

"The rubber, when it's burning, it makes it look a little bigger, more involved than I think it actually was."

She believes five trucks were damaged in the blaze. There were no injuries.

Marshall Love, business partner in Connexion Truck Centre, said the fire was confined to a couple of "old pieces of equipment" on the company's lot.

He said he does not know how the fire ignited.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.